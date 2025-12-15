Delhi chokes as air quality turns ‘severe’, physical classes suspended for students up to Class-5

Severe air pollution forced the Delhi government on Monday to suspend physical classes for younger students, directing schools to switch entirely to online mode for children from nursery to Class 5 until further orders.

In a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, the government said that in view of the persistently high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, physical classes for students up to Class 5 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools would remain discontinued. Schools have been instructed to conduct classes for these students only in online mode.

For students of higher classes, schools will continue with the hybrid mode of teaching, as per directions issued by the education department on December 13.

The move came as Delhi’s air quality plunged deeper into the hazardous “severe” category. On Monday morning, the city’s AQI touched 498 and remained alarmingly high at 427 by evening. A thick haze and sharply reduced visibility blanketed the capital, marking another grim day for residents.