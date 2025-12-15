Delhi Congress terms Ramlila Maidan rally huge success

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Sunday said the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan was a major success, with party workers participating from every booth. The state unit said all necessary arrangements were made, including water, tea and breakfast for workers arriving from different states, while dinner was arranged for those who reached a day earlier.

Volunteers, along with Congress Seva Dal members, were deployed to ensure participants faced no inconvenience.

The rally witnessed a large turnout of party workers and citizens committed to protecting the democratic and constitutional rights of the nation. Delhi Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly highlighted alleged violations of electoral rights, but the Election Commission has failed to act on his representations.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said the crowd was a “battle cry for justice against injustice”. He alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were undermining the Constitution, democracy and the people’s mandate by “stealing votes”.