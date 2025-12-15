Delhi government to digitise entire agricultural framework under Centre’s SASCI scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday decided to digitise the entire agricultural framework related to farming and farmers in the national capital under the Centre’s SASCI (Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment) scheme.

As part of the initiative, a digital identity of farmers and a geo-mapped record of agricultural land will be created in Delhi. In return, the central government will provide financial assistance to the state. However, the assistance will not be released as a one-time grant and will instead be disbursed based on the achievement of defined targets.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision would ensure accurate land records and eliminate discrepancies in schemes related to crop insurance, compensation, minimum support price (MSP) and subsidies. She added that the new digital system would provide farmers with proper identification, rights and transparency in the overall process.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the Centre’s SASCI scheme is to incentivise states that integrate agriculture with digital systems. “Under this scheme, Delhi will implement the State Farmer Registry and the Digital Crop Survey. As the Delhi government completes these tasks, financial assistance from the Centre will be released accordingly,” she said, as per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).