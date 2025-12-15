Despite functional night shelters, fear of illness, overcrowding and poor food keeps Delhi's homeless on pavement

Amakeshift tent with plastic covering it from both sides and stairs of a footbridge acting as a roof is the only refuge for 60-year-old Uma Devi and her two daughters.

While walking towards gates no. 4 and 5 of AIIMS hospital during the night, she was seen sitting outside the tent in a wheelchair with the lower part of her body paralysed for years now. Two of her daughters, one in her early 20s and the other just 10, were sleeping inside.

However, just 10-20 steps ahead of her ‘humble abode’ was a series of 3-4 white tents set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to house the homeless people of the city during the chilly winter nights. These temporary tent-like arrangements that have been set up by the Delhi government for the winter months were spread across both sides of the road near the hospital.

On being asked as to why she does not stay in these shelters, Uma Devi said, “Most people staying in these tents are suffering from one or the other disease and have come to consult doctors at AIIMS.” She further added, “Once while I was staying there, one of them started throwing up just in front of my food plate. Somehow that visual stayed with me, and I don’t feel like going back there.”