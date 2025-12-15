Labour reforms prioritise worker’s welfare, employment: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Delhi government has taken several effective steps towards labour reforms, placing the interests of workers and small traders at the forefront. She said the government is firmly committed to ensuring dignified working conditions, social security and improved employment opportunities for workers in the capital.

Highlighting measures to increase women’s participation in the workforce, the Chief Minister said women have been permitted to work night shifts in Delhi. She stressed that this permission is backed by mandatory provisions requiring employers to ensure safety, transportation and other essential workplace facilities. These steps, she said, will expand employment opportunities while strengthening women’s economic participation and self-reliance.

“The government stands with workers, who are the backbone of the economy. Protecting their interests is both a governmental responsibility and a moral obligation. The government is taking decisions that provide relief to workers, generate employment and enable small traders to operate with greater ease,” Gupta said.

She further said that, to boost economic activity and employment, shops and establishments in Delhi have been permitted to operate on a 24x7 basis, excluding liquor shops. This move is expected to promote commercial growth, create new job opportunities and increase women’s participation in the workforce.

The CM added that the registration and renewal processes for small traders have also been simplified to remove unnecessary procedural and paperwork-related hurdles. “Labour laws have been streamlined through the effective implementation of Labour Code provisions, with a focus on social security for workers along with Ease of Doing Business. Under the revised framework, women are allowed to work night shifts between 9 pm and 7 am during summer, and between 8 pm and 8 am during winter,” she said.