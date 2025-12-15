Singapore, UK, Canada advise citizens on Delhi air quality as AQI nears 500

NEW DELHI: The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued an air pollution advisory for its nationals in the Delhi-NCR region after India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), marking the first known instance of a foreign mission in the capital issuing a pollution-specific warning.

The advisory follows a sharp deterioration in air quality across the national capital, with pollution levels entering the “severe” category over the weekend.

Delhi recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 431 on December 13, according to government data, as dense smog and fog reduced visibility and disrupted daily life.

Announcing the advisory, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong said: “In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR.”

The High Commission urged Singaporeans to strictly follow guidelines issued by Indian authorities, including staying indoors as far as possible, wearing masks when outdoors, and taking additional health precautions amid hazardous air conditions. Vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, were advised to be especially cautious.