Singapore, UK, Canada advise citizens on Delhi air quality as AQI nears 500

NEW DELHI: The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued an air pollution advisory for its nationals in the Delhi-NCR region after India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), marking the first known instance of a foreign mission in the capital issuing a pollution-specific warning.
The advisory follows a sharp deterioration in air quality across the national capital, with pollution levels entering the “severe” category over the weekend.
Delhi recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 431 on December 13, according to government data, as dense smog and fog reduced visibility and disrupted daily life.
Announcing the advisory, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong said: “In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR.”
The High Commission urged Singaporeans to strictly follow guidelines issued by Indian authorities, including staying indoors as far as possible, wearing masks when outdoors, and taking additional health precautions amid hazardous air conditions. Vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, were advised to be especially cautious.
The advisory also flagged potential travel disruptions, noting that low visibility could impact air operations. “We also note that given the low visibility, flights to and from the Delhi National Capital Region are likely to be affected. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this, and check with the respective airlines for updates,” the statement said. Singaporean nationals requiring assistance were advised to contact the High Commission.
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also warned travellers about the health risks posed by air pollution in north India.
“Severe air pollution is a major health hazard, especially during the winter months from October to February,” the advisory said, adding that children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with pre-existing medical conditions may be particularly affected.
Canada has issued similar guidance, advising travellers to take necessary precautions.
Stage 4 of GRAP represents the most stringent set of emergency measures to curb pollution. It includes a ban on non-essential truck entry into Delhi, suspension of construction and industrial activity, promotion of hybrid working and learning models, and restrictions on office attendance, capped at 50% capacity. Authorities have also urged residents to limit outdoor exposure.