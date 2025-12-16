AAP slams BJP over silence on rising pollution

NEW DELHI: With toxic air choking the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused BJP governments at the Centre and in states of remaining indifferent as people struggled to breathe.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the region was facing emergency-like conditions due to severe pollution, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained silent on the crisis. He also criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alleging she caused global embarrassment by confusing the Air Quality Index (AQI) with temperature.

Bharadwaj said the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that even foreign tourists were distressed, prompting the Singapore High Commission to issue an advisory for its citizens.

Taking to X, he questioned the PM’s silence on the pollution emergency in North India and shared a video posted by an international tourist complaining about Delhi’s air quality.