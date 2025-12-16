Delhi air quality ‘very poor’ despite slight improvement; Environment Minister Sirsa blames AAP

Delhi witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality on Tuesday as stronger winds and thinning fog helped pull pollution levels out of the ‘severe’ category after three consecutive days, though the overall air quality remained ‘very poor’.

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 354 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the 39 active monitoring stations in the capital, only Mundka remained in the ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 407, while 35 stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality and three were in the ‘poor’ range.

The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Dilshad Garden recorded the lowest AQI at 280, placing it at the higher end of the ‘poor’ category, CPCB data showed.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.