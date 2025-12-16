Dense fog disrupts flights for second day; 131 services cancelled at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Dense fog led to flight cancellations across northern India for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, though the impact was less severe than on Monday. Disruptions are expected to continue on Wednesday as low-visibility conditions persist.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport alone, a total of 131 flights of various airlines were cancelled upto 9 pm on Wednesday, said a senior official. “Due to low visibility, 52 departures and 79 arrivals have been cancelled,” he said. On Tuesday, 228 domestic flights had been cancelled from IGIA

At airports across the country, India’s largest domestic airport Indigo had cancelled 110 flights. Among them were flights from Delhi to Ahmedabad, Indore, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Guwahati, reveals its website. Air India had cancelled 40 of its flights to and from Delhi airport. An Air India source aid the flights cancelled on Tuesday were pre-planned ones with passengers intimated about them.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that four of its flights were cancelled. They were the routes from Delhi to Jaipur as well as Varanasi as well their return journeys. Spicejet as well as Akasa Air said none of their flights were impacted.

Low visibility was the reason flights could not take-off. “The minimum Runway Visual Range required for airplanes to take off is 125 metres. Flights can land when there is a visibility of 100 metres and hence most flights were able to land,” said an official.