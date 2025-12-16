Low visibility disrupts operations at Delhi airport, over 120 flights cancelled

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely affected on Tuesday due to low visibility, resulting in widespread cancellations, officials said.

A total of 49 departures and 77 arrivals were called off at the airport, according to a Delhi International Airport Ltd spokesperson.

Citing the disruptions, IndiGo Airlines also announced the cancellation of 110 flights across its network. “Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi airport have been impacted,” the airline said.

The airline noted that winter mornings in northern India often bring dense fog, which can occasionally slow down flight movements. “Our teams are closely monitoring the weather and making careful adjustments on the ground to minimize inconvenience for passengers and ensure comfort during any waiting time,” IndiGo added.