Multi-layered security arrangements, traffic curbs for Messi’s Delhi visit

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police stepped up security and imposed traffic restrictions in central Delhi on Monday as global football icon Lionel Messi visited the city, the final leg of his GOAT tour of India. Messi attended an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between 1 pm and 4 pm. While the tour’s opening event in Kolkata had witnessed chaos, the Argentine star’s appearances in Hyderabad and Mumbai were held smoothly.

Keeping in mind the Kolkata incident, the police maintained a high level of alert in the capital. Prior to the event, a traffic advisory was issued cautioning that vehicular movement around the stadium would be affected due to regulatory measures and spectator inflow during the scheduled hours.

A senior police officer said elaborate, multi-layered security arrangements were put in place with a focus on crowd management, access control and traffic regulation. Multiple security rings were established around the venue, with additional deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Entry to the stadium and surrounding areas was strictly regulated, and only pass holders were allowed access. Anti-sabotage checks, frisking points and CCTV surveillance were integral to the security plan, the officer said, adding that quick reaction teams and emergency response units remained on standby throughout the event.