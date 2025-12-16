Multi-state cyber hawala syndicate busted, key accused held from UP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a multi-state cyber hawala syndicate with suspected cross-border linkages and arrested a key member from Lucknow, officials said on Monday.

The syndicate came to light during the investigation of a complaint filed by a 61-year-old man who was cheated of Rs 33.10 lakh through a fraudulent online investment scheme, a senior police officer said.

During the probe, it was found that the defrauded amount was systematically routed through multiple bank accounts operated using shell entities. These transactions were prominently linked to a fictitious firm, Belcrest India Pvt. Ltd. Analysis of the banking trail revealed that `10.68 lakh was directly credited into accounts associated with the said entity.

Earlier, two key accused were arrested from Delhi. During interrogation, they disclosed the role of Deepanshu as a key operator and facilitator of the cyber–hawala syndicate. Acting on this information, police tracked Deepanshu to Lucknow.

“Deepanshu was found hiding in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow and was nabbed following a coordinated operation. Two mobile phones, three cheque books and two debit cards were recovered from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.