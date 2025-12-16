Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP prez to infuse new energy into party: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the appointment of BJP leader Nitin Nabin as the party’s national working president will infuse new energy into the organisation and further strengthen its structure across the country.

Gupta, along with senior party leaders, extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Nabin on his first visit to Delhi after assuming the responsibility.

Congratulating him, the CM said that his rich organisational experience, dedicated work culture and constant engagement with party workers will provide greater momentum to the BJP organisation. She added, “His appointment to such an important national responsibility reflects the party leadership’s strong trust in youth leadership.”

Gupta expressed confidence that under Nabin’s guidance, the organisational framework will become more dynamic, disciplined and results-oriented. She noted that his political journey has been marked by organisational discipline, grassroots engagement and sustained activism.

With a strong understanding of Bihar’s political landscape, Nitin Nabin has successfully handled various organisational responsibilities, beginning from student politics and is known for maintaining direct communication with grassroots workers and strengthening the party at the booth level.

Gupta said that assuming a national-level responsibility at a young age highlights not only Nabin’s personal capabilities but also the BJP’s long-term vision of nurturing future leadership.