Over 24,000 challans issued under ‘Operation Chakravyuh’ in 14 days

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 24,000 challans and impounded 144 vehicles under its special enforcement drive “Operation Chakravyuh” in the first two weeks of the month, officials said on Monday.

The two-week operation was carried out by the traffic management division of Delhi Police upon the specific direction of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha from December 1 in coordination with the local police stations and PCR units, a senior police officer said.

Under the drive, traffic and police personnel were deployed in a multi-tier manner at selected locations, including busy intersections, market areas and accident-prone stretches. Teams manned all entry and exit points of the areas for around two hours daily to ensure that violators did not evade enforcement action, officer said.

The objective was to curb habitual traffic violations and promote disciplined driving through visible and strict enforcement against serious and life-threatening offences. These included riding without helmets, triple riding, drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, use of mobile phones while driving and jumping traffic signals, police said.

“A total of 24,841 challans were issued for various violations of traffic rules. In addition, 144 vehicles were impounded for serious traffic violations and cases where vehicles were found to be stolen. During the drive, an FIR was also got lodged at Timarpur police station for detection of narcotics substances inside a vehicle,” the officer added.

Similarly, the Faridabad Traffic Police issued over 55,000 challans related to the overspeeding in the first 11 months of the year. The highest numbers of challans 9,666 were issued in April followed by 8,850 in March and 6,597 in May, the officials said. “Faridabad

Traffic Police has been continuously conducting intensive checking and monitoring,” an official said.