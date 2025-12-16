Smog takes toll on animals

NEW DELHI: Pets and birds in the national capital are increasingly suffering from respiratory distress, eye infections and stomach ailments as air pollution worsens, veterinary doctors said.

Animals that stay close to the ground are more vulnerable to fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, which penetrates deep into the lungs and enters the bloodstream.

Veterinarians reported a rise in cases of lung congestion, coughing, fever, eye and nasal discharge, pneumonia, eye irritation and loose motion. Doctors said pollution weakens immunity, aggravates viral conditions and causes dust-related infections.