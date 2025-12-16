Two brothers shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad

NEW DELHI: Two brothers were shot dead early on Tuesday in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Faizal (31) and his brother Nadeem (33), both residents of Jafrabad, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, they received information about a firing incident at around 1.40 am. On reaching the spot, Faizal was found dead. His brother Nadeem, who had been taken to JPC Hospital by family members, was also declared brought dead, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Jafrabad police station, and an investigation has been taken up. A forensic team collected evidence from the scene.