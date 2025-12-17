2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 5 of charges of arson, rioting

NEW DELHI: A court here has acquitted five men who were accused of arson, rioting and vandalism in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Khalid, Hunain, Tanvir and Arif, who were charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and vandalism in the Chand Bagh area.

In an order dated December 11, the judge said, "I find that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubts and all the accused are entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

The accused are accordingly acquitted of all the charges framed against them."

The court noted that the investigating officer had claimed that the photos of the accused were shown to witness Ramdass Gupta, an employee of a Bhajanpura petrol pump near which the incident of rioting and arson took place, but the origin of the photos was unclear.

"The assertion on behalf of the accused that after their arrest, they had been falsely implicated in this case in order to solve this case cannot be completely brushed aside," the judge observed.

The court noted that the complainant had claimed that he was attacked at the petrol pump and that he regained consciousness only at a hospital, but contrary to this claim, his father had found him injured at the Bhajanpura chowk.