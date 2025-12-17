Barapullah Phase 3 project back on track

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has revived the Barapullah Bridge Phase 3 project and restarted work, which will be completed within the stipulated timeframe. She noted that the previous government had left the project hanging for years.

Reviewing progress, the CM said the 13.3-km, six-lane elevated corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar-I will include ducts, a 4.3-km cycle track, and a 500-metre-long six-lane extradosed bridge with walkways and cycle lanes—the first of its kind in India.

The corridor will offer signal-free connectivity between East and South Delhi, easing traffic for 1.5 lakh vehicles daily.

Gupta also inspected desilting work at Sunehri Nala, where 50,000 metric tonnes of silt are being removed to prevent waterlogging. DMRC is executing the work, which will be audited to ensure sustainable maintenance for the future.