Capital records high cancer incidence rates, reveals data

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to record one of the highest cancer incidence rates among major Indian metropolitan regions, with the age-adjusted incidence rate (AAIR) standing at 146.7 per 1,00,000 for men and 132.5 for women, significantly higher than cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the Union government informed Parliament.

The data was shared by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in a written reply to a starred question in the Rajya Sabha on cancer cases in Delhi and Punjab. The figures are based on Population-Based Cancer Registries under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and are adjusted to the World Standard Population for comparison.

Among other metros, Hyderabad reported an AAIR of 114.7 for men and 153.8 for women, while Bengaluru recorded 127.7 for men and 151.3 for women. Mumbai’s rates were lower at 108.9 for men and 114.2 for women, and Kolkata reported 105.5 and 98.6, respectively. In Punjab’s Patiala registry, the AAIR stood at 69.6 for men and 80.7 for women, substantially lower than Delhi.

The government also shared estimates of cancer incidence over the past three years. In Delhi, lung and oral cancers remained the most common among men. Lung cancer cases rose from an estimated 1,668 in 2023 to 1,814 in 2025, while oral cancer cases increased from 2,429 to 2,717. Prostate cancer cases also showed a steady rise, from 1,168 to 1,301 during the same period.