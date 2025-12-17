City gears up to host over 5k global leaders, alumni at PAN IIT Summit

NEW DELHI: PAN IIT, the apex body representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), on Tuesday announced the PAN IIT Global Leadership Summit 2026 (PAN IIT GLS 2026), scheduled for June 20-21, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Envisioned as one of the world’s largest cross-sector leadership and venture platforms, the summit aims to bring together global leaders in technology, investment, governance and diplomacy to shape the next phase of India’s global economic and innovation leadership.

The two-day event is expected to host over 5,000 IIT alumni and global leaders, including 500 CXOs and MD-level delegates, 200 global investors and venture capitalists, and more than 100 speakers and policymakers from over 100 countries.

Speaking on the announcement, Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman, PAN IIT Alumni India, said the summit, hosted in the capital, will serve as a powerful gateway for global knowledge exchange, leadership excellence and international collaboration. He noted that with participation from more than 100 countries, PAN IIT GLS 2026 is uniquely positioned as one of the most influential global platforms for leadership and venture engagement.

The event will also be organised on the lines of Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047. The summit will be held under the unifying theme “Technology, Investments, Governance and Diplomacy,” reflecting India’s evolving role in shaping global innovation, capital flows and policy frameworks.

The programme will feature global keynote addresses, high-impact panel discussions, leadership labs, policy roundtables, venture funding forums, investor and M&A lounges, start-up showcases, and curated networking sessions designed to deliver tangible outcomes.

Key focus areas include artificial intelligence, semiconductor design, fintech, climate technology and space engineering. The summit will be chaired by Gourav Goel, IIT Delhi alumnus, with Ashish Shandilya serving as co-chair.