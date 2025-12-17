IIT develops swallowable micro-pill

NEW DELHI: Imagine swallowing a tiny pill that journeys through the stomach, opens up in the intestine to collect microbes, and then quietly exits the body, carrying valuable biological clues with it. What once belonged to science fiction is now a scientific breakthrough.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed a pill-sized ingestible microrobot capable of sampling bacteria directly from the small intestine, offering unprecedented insight into the human gut microbiome.

The human body is home to trillions of microbes; nearly half of all cells in the system are microbial. These organisms are essential for digestion, immunity, and even mental health. Yet, studying them accurately has remained a major challenge. Current methods are either invasive, such as endoscopy and ileostomy, or indirect, relying on stool samples that do not truly represent microbial activity in the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Calling the microbiome a “hidden universe,” Prof. Sarvesh Kumar Srivastava, Principal Investigator at IIT Delhi’s Medical Microdevices and Medicine Laboratory (3MLab), said miniaturised devices are essential to explore the body’s inner space, much like rovers are used to explore outer space.

He explained that the newly developed ingestible microdevice can autonomously collect microbes from specific regions of the upper GI tract, enabling species-level identification and biomarker analysis.

The pill-like device remains sealed in the stomach and opens only after reaching the intestine. Once it gathers microbial samples, it securely closes again, protecting the contents as it passes naturally through the digestive system. Remarkably, the prototype is no larger than a grain of rice.