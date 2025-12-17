New project to strengthen NDMC’s decentralised waste management plan

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be implementing a new initiative on waste management which will focus on creating decentralised solutions for wet waste processing, while also strengthening source segregation practices.

The project named SORT (Segregation of Waste for its Recycling and Treatment), which will be implemented within the NDMC jurisdiction in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), will largely emphasise on capacity building and behavioral change through regular awareness programmes and hands-on training sessions for waste generators, residents, housekeeping staff and waste handlers.

It will be carried out in residential societies, educational and institutional campuses, commercial markets, and community waste processing facilities under NDMC.

As part of this move, decentralised composting Aerobins have been installed at key NDMC locations including Golf Link, Kaka Nagar, CGE RWA, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, St. Thomas School, YWCA, Lady Irwin College, PSOI Club, Dilli Haat, INA, Sangli Mess and Central Park.

According to an official release by the municipal council, around 85 composters with a combined wet waste handling capacity of 34,000 kg have been installed across 13 locations.

With the help of these Aerobins, over 15 metric tonnes of wet waste has already been processed on-site and converted into nutrient-rich organic manure.

This can further be used for horticulture purposes by NDMC as well as citizens. On the basis of the positive response and active participation of residents, institutions and other stakeholders regarding this initiative, the NDMC has also planned to enroll five additional societie and institutions under this model within the current financial year.