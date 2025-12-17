Over 9,200 Delhi police posts vacant out of 92,044 sanctioned, says MHA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed the Parliament that there existed a total of 9,248 vacancies across ranks ranging from Constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Additional DCP in the Delhi Police. The current strength of the force is 92,044.

Sharing the inputs in Rajya Sabha through a written reply to the House the MHA gave the overall rank-wise sanctioned strength and vacancies in the Delhi Police, as of November 30, 2025.

According to the data, the sanctioned strength for DCP posts is 60 and of these 13 posts are lying vacant. In the Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) of Additional DCP, against a sanctioned strength of 54 officers, 15 positions remain unfilled

At the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level, 125 posts are vacant out of a sanctioned strength of 346, the MHA informed adding that the force has 1,453 sanctioned Inspector posts, with 108 vacancies, while among Sub-Inspectors, 1,039 posts are vacant against a sanctioned strength of 8,087.

The Delhi Police has a sanctioned strength of 7,320 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, of which 300 posts are currently vacant, it said.

At the Head Constable level, 3,057 posts are vacant out of 23,724 sanctioned posts. Similarly, among Constables, 4,591 vacancies exist against a sanctioned strength of 50,946.

These details were shared by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, raised by Trinamool Congress MP Prakash Chik Baraik.

Rai’s reply also mentions that “the vacancies are a dynamic process, arising due to retirements, promotions, resignations, and other factors, and their filling is a continuous exercise”.

“Vacant posts are regularly reported to recruiting agencies, and appointments are made after completion of the recruitment process, which includes written examinations, physical tests, and medical examinations,” Rai said while replying to the question about the rank-wise total sanctioned strength and vacancies in Delhi Police.