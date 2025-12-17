Remove distasteful content against J&K deputy CM: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of objectionable social media content targeting Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

Justice Amit Bansal stated that a prima facie case was made out in favour of Choudhary in the matter pertaining to a phone conversation with a woman containing ‘sexual undertones’.

The court also allowed Choudhary’s application to proceed against the persons who uploaded the defamatory content on social media platforms.

The court was hearing a complaint moved by Choudhary, who claimed that in October, a video started appearing on social media which contained an audio recording with a person who was not his wife. There was a thumbnail with his photo superimposed on it with a clear implication that it was his voice.

Choudhary denied the contents of the audio and stated that it is not his voice and that the videos have been deliberately circulated to destroy his career.