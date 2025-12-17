Rithala-Kundli Metro Corridor gets LG nod

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the allotment of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) land to DMRC for the Rithala-Bawana-Narela-Kundli Corridor under Metro Phase IV, enabling construction of the crucial viaduct from Rithala to Rohini Sector 25.

The decision will not only expedite the long-awaited Metro line but also provide a significant boost to plans for developing Narela as an education hub, prime residential location, sports hub, and other amenities. Sources claimed the project had been pending for years due to inaction by the previous AAP government.

Following Saxena’s approval, DJB will allot 50 sqm of land at STP, Rithala, to DMRC on a permanent basis (99-year lease) and 1,286 sqm on a temporary basis for four years for viaduct construction. Under the terms, DMRC will pay DJB Rs 75,50,353, comprising Rs 12,28,937 for the permanent land and Rs 63,21,416 for the temporary allotment. The land is to be used strictly for the purpose specified.

The Rithala-Kundli Metro Corridor (Phase IV) will enhance Delhi-Haryana connectivity, ease traffic and pollution in NW Delhi areas including Rohini, Bawana, and Narela, and support economic growth by improving access to industrial and residential zones.