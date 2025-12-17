The Devi Hour: Grace, Grit & Gentle Celebration

At ITC Maurya on Monday evening the mood was one of quiet attentiveness rather than ceremony. It was not the hush of ritual but the focus of a gathering that had come to listen, reflect, and celebrate substance over spectacle. Conversations flowed

as the 36th edition of the Devi Awards, seventh in Delhi, unfolded seamlessly.



From 5:30 pm onwards, the 12 Devis of the evening arrived, each saying a brief sentence distilling her journey -- a glimpse into their resilience, purpose, and empowerment. The audience was a rich tapestry consisting of journalists, entrepreneurs, artists and family members of the awardees, an eclectic mix befitting the breadth of fields the awards seek to honour.



Given by The Sunday Standard, the Devi Awards have come to symbolise not just excellence but sustained commitment. That spirit was palpable as the ceremonial lamp was lit in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and

Express Publications (Madurai) CMD Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, CEO Lakshmi Menon, Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, and Dinamani Editor K Vaidiyanathan.

Their presence underscored the significance of the evening, as the spotlight remained on the women being celebrated.



The Devi song celebrating the strength and spirit of women set the rhythm for the evening. One by one, the Devis stepped onto the stage. The hall listened closely as citations were read out- stories of scientific inquiry, legal advocacy, entrepreneurship, artistic practice, and social impact unfolding without embellishment. These were women whose struggles did not bend their indomitable will.



When stepped off the stage, heads held high and applause lingering in the air, the evening slipped into a more languid register around 8.30 pm, and the hall softened as the atmosphere melted into laughter, and a catching up with friends and fraternity..Plates were piled high with Mughlai chicken and butter naan. There were steaming broths of Vietnamese pho as well while Tiramisu and Jalebis ended the evening on a sweet note.



As the evening drew to a close, the Devi Awards left behind not a crescendo but a reaffirmation of endurance, purpose, and belief. The glow radiated across the packed hall, spread across a buoyant evening of elegance, camaraderie, and celebration. For Delhi’s who’s who, it was not just an event but a reminder: courage and grace will always be winners.