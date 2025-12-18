14% drop in fire-related calls, decline in death toll this year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi fire services have received more than 17,000 fire-related calls this year till November, around 14 per cent less than last year during the same corresponding period. The number of deaths also reduced from 110 to 69.

According to the DFS data, the department has received a total of 17,194 calls this year from January to November, while the number of calls was 19,781 last year during the corresponding period.

The number of fatalities too has come down to 1,293 this year from 1,356 in 2024. The department received a total of 34,088 emergency calls this year till December 3. Among those calls, 17,366 were related to the fire, 3,586 related to animal rescue, and 3,152 calls were related to bird rescue. Apart from this, the DFS had received 37,260 calls in 2024 from January to December 31.

A senior fire official said that one of the biggest challenges faced during firefighting operations is the difficulty in reaching the spot on time. Ensuring clear access roads and removing obstructions is crucial for effective emergency response.