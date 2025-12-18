A Season Written in Peas

I laughed when I saw that meme about peas turning up in everything the moment winter arrives. It was meant to mock, but it felt like a gentle truth. For someone who genuinely loves peas, this is the season I wait for all year, when the markets glow with mounds of fresh green pods and every kitchen seems to hum with the promise of sweetness.

I admit I am guilty of adding them to almost everything I cook. Gajar matar where the peas burst softly against the earthiness of carrots. Matar ka paratha, flecked generously so that every bite carries that mild, grassy sweetness. Aloo matar made with the new potato crop, tender and naturally sweet, the peas slipping into the gravy as if they belong there. Matar paneer, matar pulao and countless everyday meals where peas feel less like an addition and more like a quiet essential. This is the food I grew up with, the flavours that announce Delhi winters in the most familiar way.

Marriage, though, opened up another world of peas for me. In my Punjabi-Bengali home, matar becomes koraishuti, and suddenly it finds new expressions, each one more delightful than the last. There are koraishutir kochuris, puffed and golden, breaking open to reveal a fragrant green filling, eaten alongside notun alu’r dom still carrying the sweetness of new potatoes. There are crisp matar singhadas, hearty bowls of matar ghugni, and so many small seasonal dishes where koraishuti takes centre stage without fuss or flourish.

What I love most is how this humble ingredient adapts and shines, crossing kitchens and traditions with ease. From my childhood plates to my married life, peas have quietly stitched these worlds together. Every winter, with each pod shelled and each dish cooked, they remind me that some joys are simple, seasonal and deeply personal, and that comfort often arrives in the most unassuming shade of green.