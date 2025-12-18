Bharat Taxi to roll out from January 1; 56,000 drivers onboard

NEW DELHI: Positioned as a competitor to ride-hailing platforms like Uber, Ola and Rapido, a new driver-owned ride-hailing service, Bharat Taxi will be hitting the roads of Delhi from January 1, 2026. The platform will offer auto-rickshaws, cars and bike taxis as rides and is promoted by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. As of now, around 56,000 drivers have already been registered on the platform. Under the platform’s model, drivers are expected to retain nearly 80% of their earnings, which is a major point of difference from commission-based aggregators.

Ahead of its rollout, the platform has emerged as the largest driver-owned ride services in the world. The app aims to control the surge pricing during peak hour and additional provisions have also been made to address everyday complaints, like drivers refusing rides and cancelling bookings.

The testing for the platform has been completed in Delhi and a similar trial is also underway in Gujarat’s Rajkot - where it is expected to start from Feb 1.

Officials say that it will gradually be expanded to more than 20 cities. It will be available on both Android and iOS and users can simply register with their mobile number, enter their pick-up and drop-off locations, choose a ride, and track their journey in real time. The app offers features like user-friendly mobile booking, transparent fare structure, real-time vehicle tracking as well as 24x7 customer support.