DDA invites tender for Chilla sports complex

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday invited fresh tenders for deploying new plumbers at East Delhi’s Chilla Sports Complex, thereby indicating a move towards mechanised maintenance of the premises.

According to the notice issued, the authority is planning to hire two plumbers or fitters for a period of 12 months at an estimated budget of Rs 6.12 lakh. In addition to that, the tender notice mentioned that the hired operators will be engaged in handling water supply, fittings and related infrastructure, and the bids for the same should be submitted online by December 29, 2025.

This new tender comes just two days after DDA floated another tender at the same sports complex for hiring machine operators, thereby highlighting the renewed maintenance activity being undertaken at the facility.

The estimated cost for that hiring is also around Rs 6.12 lakh, and the notice specified that the operators will be engaged for maintenance works at the sports complex, with bids to be submitted online by January 1, 2026.