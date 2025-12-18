Maximum money for zero seat: Congress story in Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: Out of Rs 93.38 crore spent by the three major political parties—BJP, Congress, AAP—during the Delhi Assembly elections this February, the Congress incurred the maximum expenditure of Rs 40.13 crore. The BJP followed closely with Rs 39.54 crore.

The AAP spent the least, Rs 12.12 crore, according to Association for Democratic Research (ADR). Ironically, the Congress spent the maximum money and yet failed to open its account. The BJP and the AAP secured 48 and 22 seats, respectively.

The total funds collected by nine political parties for the elections amounted to Rs 170.68 crore. The total expenditure was Rs 93.38 crore.

The parties spent the highest, Rs 91.45 crore, on publicity, followed by Rs 19.27 crore on lump sum amounts paid to candidates, Rs 5.95 crore on expenses on virtual campaigns by party central headquarters, Rs 3.12 crore on miscellaneous expenses, Rs 44.24 lakh on publishing criminal antecedents of candidates, and Rs 4.57 lakh on travel. Expenditure on publicity was 76.03% under various heads.

Media advertisements (Rs 52.05 crore) cost the maximum, followed by publicity materials (Rs 4.45 crore) and meetings (Rs 4.96 crore). Publicity expenditure from central HQs was the highest, at Rs 51.13 crore (55.91% of publicity spending), followed by Rs 40.32 crore (44.09%) from state units in Delhi.