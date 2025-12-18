One-year seperation not must for mutual divorce: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Wednesday held that the statutory requirement of “living separately for a period of one year” before filing for divorce on mutual consent was not mandatory.

A bench of justices Navin Chawla, Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Renu Bhatnagar held that the condition prescribed under Section 13B(1) of the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) was directory and not mandatory. It can be waived in by the family court and the high court in appropriate cases.

The court said there was no legal justification to deny such flexibility in mutual consent divorces. “Such an approach ignored evolving matrimonial jurisprudence and undermines individual autonomy”.

The bench said that the core requirement of Section 13B was the free and informed consent of both parties, not rigid adherence to timelines.

The court said that forcing unwilling spouses to remain legally bound in a broken marriage could amount to an unjustified intrusion into personal liberty and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The bench, however, cautioned that such waiver was not to be granted merely on the grounds of ‘asking but only upon the court being satisfied that there are circumstances of exceptional hardship’ for the parties involved. In such a case, the bench said, it would be “wholly undesirable” to keep spouses embroiled in a bad marriage, instead of releasing them from the matrimonial bond.

The high court bench has made the observations while overruling earlier decisions that had treated Section 13B as a “complete code” and insisted that the ‘one-year separation requirement’ was mandatory and incapable of waiver for divorce on mutual consent.