PUC revamp, car-pooling app & road surveys to tackle pollution

NEW DELHI: Amid persistently high pollution levels in the capital, the Delhi government is planning changes to the vehicle emission certification regime, traffic management systems and road dust control measures, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) system will be overhauled to improve enforcement and reduce irregularities in emission testing. “A third-party monitoring system will be brought in,” he added.

Separately, the minister said the government will appoint a third-party agency to monitor potholes across the city.

The agency will carry out year-long surveys, travel across Delhi, identify potholes, photograph them and submit the data to authorities. Sirsa said a tender has been issued for this purpose, adding that the measure is aimed at improving road conditions and reducing dust-related pollution.

The government is also working on developing a car-pooling application to reduce the number of private vehicles on Delhi’s roads. Sirsa said the app is intended to encourage ride-sharing among commuters as a way to cut vehicular emissions, which remain a major source of pollution in the city. No launch date was specified.