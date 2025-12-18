Yarol Poupaud makes Delhi debut with Rajasthani folk collaboration

French musician Yarol Poupaud has spent years moving between worlds — from underground clubs to sold-out stadiums, performing funk-rock anthems and live improvisations. His work has spanned landmark albums with his band FFF, solo projects, and years on stadium stages alongside rock-and-roll legendJohnny Hallyday,

This week, the French guitarist and composer brought his music to the city for the first time, presenting two contrasting performances: a stripped-back trio set with bandmates Victor Méchanick on bass and Cyprien Loreau on drums, foregrounding his love for live, unfiltered music; and a collaborative performance with Rajasthani folk musician Rahis Bharti and his band Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan.

Having played in India for the first time two years ago — at the Shilpgram festival in Udaipur and at a few shows in Jaipur with Bharti and his band — Delhi had not been a stop for Poupaud, till now.

Bharti, a seventh-generation musician from Rajasthan, has been representing folk traditions for over 25 years with his band. For him, the collaboration creates a bridge between cultures — rock and folk. The two met four years ago and collaborated for the first time at the Confolens Folklore Festival, one of France’s oldest folk festivals.