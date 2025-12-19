79 flights cancelled as dense fog disrupts Delhi airport operations

Dense fog continued to disrupt flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday, leading to the cancellation of at least 79 flights, officials said.

More than 230 flights were delayed, with average departure delays touching 49 minutes on Friday morning, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Among the cancelled services were several international flights. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGIA, said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to poor visibility.

“Both arrivals and departures are continuing, though some flights may face delays or disruptions,” DIAL said in a post on X.