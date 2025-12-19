Before Jaipur turns the page

This winter, the Pink City is set to turn magical once again with the 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). Produced by Teamwork Arts and often described as one of the ‘greatest literary shows on earth’, JLF has, since 2006, drawn writers, critics, artists and readers from across the world for a week-long celebration of books and ideas. The festival was founded by authors Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple and Sanjoy K. Roy

The edition is scheduled to take place from January 15 to 19, 2026, at Hotel Clarks Amer. Over 300 speakers will participate in a wide range of discussions, celebrating literary works in languages including Hindi, Kannada, Odiya, Sanskrit, Assamese, Urdu and more.

The Delhi preview on Wednesday offered an early glimpse into how the festival is responding to a rapidly shifting literary and cultural moment. Hosted at The Leela Palace, the evening unfolded with a mesmerising qawwali performance that set the tone for the conversations and cultural exchange to come.