BJP asks why AAP govt couldn’t turn capital into Beijing

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal indulged in lies and the politics of deception even when he was in power and is now attempting to spread confusion over the issue of pollution while sitting in the opposition.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal should first acknowledge that the current AQI levels are better than in previous years, attributing the improvement to road development and infrastructure works undertaken by the BJP government in Delhi.

He said that while the AAP national convenor is known for his command over words, he has now been trapped by his own statements. Referring to Kejriwal’s remarks on Beijing, Sachdeva said Kejriwal himself admitted that pollution levels in China’s capital were worse than Delhi’s 15 years ago, but the government there took strict measures to improve air quality.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal, who ruled Delhi for 11 years, must explain why his government failed to deliver similar results. He also questioned Kejriwal’s criticism of PM’s foreign visits.