Curbs, cough and chaos: City capitulates to bad air

NEW DELHI: The waking hour in many parts of Delhi on Thursday was not greeted by sunlight, but by a thick, blinding wall of grey. Residents stepping out onto roads said visibility was sometimes no better than a few metres, turning familiar streets into blurry shapes and forcing commuters to inch their way forward with headlights cutting feebly through the smog.

This was not ordinary fog—it was toxic air that felt heavy on the lungs and coated windows with a film of particulate residue that stung the eyes.

Across the capital early Thursday, the city’s official air monitors showed the air quality index stubbornly in the very poor to severe categories. At 8 am, Anand Vihar registered around 416—firmly in the severe category—while measurements in R K Puram and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hovered in the mid-300s. Most readings across the city stayed between roughly 350 and 400, despite a slight dip from the previous day’s average of about 334.

For families with young children and elderly parents, the air was more than a statistic. Anxious mothers wrapped shawls over tiny faces. Some of the elderly clutched inhalers.

Doctors and nurses in hospital respiratory wards treated patients with asthma flare-ups, bronchitis, and heart complaints. Many were brought in wheezing and short of breath within minutes of stepping out of their homes.