Dhaula Kuan-Dharuhera e-bus service flagged off

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 100 new electric buses into the DTC fleet at ISBT, Kashmere Gate, taking the total number of electric buses in operation across the city to over 3,500. The CM also flagged off a new inter-state electric bus service connecting Dhaula Kuan in Delhi with Dharuhera in Haryana.

The newly inducted low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time vehicle tracking systems and facilities for persons with disabilities. The expanded EV fleet will further strengthen Delhi’s clean and green public transport system and contribute significantly to reducing vehicular emissions and improving urban air quality.

“Expanding and modernising public transport is key to reducing pollution, easing traffic congestion and strengthening last-mile connectivity,” Gupta said, adding that the Dhaula Kuan–Dharuhera electric bus service would improve regional connectivity and curb dependence on private vehicles.

The Chief Minister further shared, “Over the past 10 months, the government has focused on reviving a transport system that had remained neglected for years. Several long-suspended inter-state bus services have been restored now.”

She added that automated vehicle emission testing centres are being set up at Nand Nagri, Tehkhand and Burari to streamline Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification.