It’s not a field day

Returning to the land

Satheesh has been practising as an artist for over three decades. He graduated from the Government College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram in 1994 and later received scholarships that allowed him to work in Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. For several years, he worked in different states of India before returning to Kerala. “It was difficult to survive as a freelance artist outside,” he says. “I came back home, set up a small studio, and at the same time helped my family with farming.”

Living among farmers and agricultural labourers brought him closer to the everyday realities of agrarian life—realities he feels are often misunderstood in urban conversations. “Farmers’ issues differ from region to region, and they need to be addressed politically,” he says. “My own approach is more philosophical.”

Satheesh approaches agrarian life through vivid imagery, different moods, and forms. In his works, faces dissolve into fields, bodies blend with animals, and clear boundaries between humans and the environment disappear. “I don’t try to portray their images,” he explains. “I approach the psyche. The boundaries between man and environment dissolve in my work.”

In one of the paintings titled, ‘What You Actually Are Never Dies’, the artist paints a field through thick impasto and a restless blend of deep greens, yellows, reds and whites, evoking memory and a feeling of inner turbulence. Two figures have also been drawn: one seen only from behind, gazing at the other, which nearly dissolves into the surrounding energy. Speaking of these shifting figures in his works, Satheesh says that nothing is fixed. “There is no birth and death,” he tells TMS. “It’s only a transformation … [in the end] only the essence remains.”

Green — a colour associated with fields and meadows — is prominently used in his paintings. Besides reflecting the impact of climate change on crops and the emotional lives of migrant workers and local villagers, the artist says his work is also inspired by the region’s greenery, morning light, and the unhurried landscape.