SHO booked for bribe demand to pursue probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked a station house officer (SHO) for demanding bribe to pursue an investigation in case, an official said on Thursday.

A resident of Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi had filed a complaint against the SHO, alleging that the cop had demanded bribes in exchange for proceeding with the investigation in a case between July 11 and July 31 and threatened to adversely affect the matter if his demands were not met.

The complainant claimed that Rs 25,000 was initially paid, followed by another Rs 10,000, under duress through a beat officer, identified as Head Constable Arvind.

The complainant claims to possess material, including CCTV footage, to substantiate the allegations of illegal gratification. Police said the complaint was examined and a preliminary inquiry conducted.