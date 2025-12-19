Toll plaza shift idea has MCD worrying

NEW DELHI: Questions linger over the feasibility of the Supreme Court’s suggestion to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to consider shutting the toll plazas during the peak pollution period to reduce vehicular congestion and increased emissions. On Wednesday, during a hearing on air pollution, the court directed the MCD to decide within one week whether the nine toll plazas it operates could be temporarily shut.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider moving these nine toll plazas at entry points to Delhi to locations that the NHAI can oversee.

The SC also stated that a portion of the toll collected can be given to the MCD to compensate for the expected loss during the three-month period when the nine toll booths are sought to be closed.

However, a standing committee member of the MCD said, “This can be a tough decision as a major chunk of the corporation’s finances comes from the toll plaza collections and even the salaries of the employees are dependent on these finances.”

An official aware of the matter added, “The corporation has not yet decided on the matter and will possibly move ahead within the next few days.”

The official admitted that relocating the toll plazas would put the MCD in a financial tight spot. “When there’s a financial crunch in an organisation, certain problems do follow; thereby, if any such restrictions come through, the finances of the corporation might have to suffer,” he said.

‘Is temporarily shutting the plazas practical?’

Ground checks by this newspaper indicated that these toll plazas in border areas are mostly preceded by police check posts, which are already conducting necessary checks on pollution-causing vehicles. Those entering Delhi from NCR towns are being sent back if found below the prescribed emission categories. Under such circumstances, the question is: is temporarily shutting the plazas practical?