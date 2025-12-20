10,000 classrooms to get air purifiers, tender out: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday announced that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms of government schools in the first phase, with tenders issued the same day. He said the initiative would be expanded to cover all government schools in Delhi in a phased manner.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said the move was aimed at protecting students’ health and ensuring uninterrupted education amid high pollution levels. He underlined that the government was pursuing long-term administrative and policy solutions rather than short-term measures to tackle air pollution.

The minister blamed the city’s pollution crisis on what he described as policy failures of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He said pollution in Delhi was not a seasonal phenomenon but the result of years of administrative neglect. According to Sood, earlier campaigns focused on optics rather than outcomes.

Taking a swipe at past initiatives, he said, “Measures such as Odd-Even and ‘Red Light On, Vehicle Off’ failed to deliver meaningful results.” Referring to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, Sood claimed that during 2017–18, around 30% of air quality monitoring stations were placed in green zones, allegedly understating actual pollution levels. He added that the effectiveness of these campaigns had also been questioned by regulatory bodies and courts.