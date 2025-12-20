Delhi air nears ‘severe’ as cold wave sets in; govt warns of strict action against polluters

Delhi remained enveloped in a thick haze on Saturday, with air quality hovering on the brink of the “severe” category even as the city experienced its first cold wave of the season and recorded its coldest December day this year.

At 4 pm, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 398, just two points short of the severe threshold, while hourly readings from the CPCB’s SAMEER app showed a further deterioration in the evening, with AQI slipping into the severe category at 401 at 5 pm. Several monitoring stations across the city recorded air quality in the severe range.

Out of the 40 monitoring stations in Delhi, 22 reported AQI in the severe category, while 17 stations logged ‘very poor’ levels. Chandni Chowk recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 464, falling in the ‘severe plus’ category. The sun remained largely obscured by thick cloud cover and suspended pollutants, significantly reducing visibility across the capital.

Amid prevailing cold-wave conditions, the city’s average AQI deteriorated to 398 on Saturday, compared to 374 on Friday and 373 on Thursday, according to official data.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.