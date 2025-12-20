SpiceJet passenger alleges assault by off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was physically assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 following a dispute over alleged queue-jumping at a security checkpoint.

The incident has triggered action by the airline and drawn the attention of the civil aviation ministry.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, claimed that he was travelling on Friday with his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller. He said airport staff guided them to use the staff and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) security check.

According to Dewan, some staff members began cutting the queue ahead of him. When he objected, he alleged that an off-duty Air India Express pilot, identified as Captain Virender Sejwal, abused him verbally, questioned his literacy and subsequently assaulted him physically.

“On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated) and couldn’t read the signs,” Dewan said in a post on X, adding that the verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical assault.

Dewan alleged that he was left bleeding and that his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, was traumatised. He shared photographs on social media showing blood on his face and clothes, and said the incident ruined his family holiday.

He also claimed he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further, alleging that he was told he would miss his flight and lose holiday bookings worth around Rs 1.2 lakh if he refused.

Tagging the Delhi Police on X, Dewan questioned why he could not file a complaint after returning from his trip and raised concerns over the preservation of CCTV footage at the airport.