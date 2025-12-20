SpiceJet passenger alleges assault by off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was physically assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 following a dispute over alleged queue-jumping at a security checkpoint.
The incident has triggered action by the airline and drawn the attention of the civil aviation ministry.
The passenger, Ankit Dewan, claimed that he was travelling on Friday with his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller. He said airport staff guided them to use the staff and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) security check.
According to Dewan, some staff members began cutting the queue ahead of him. When he objected, he alleged that an off-duty Air India Express pilot, identified as Captain Virender Sejwal, abused him verbally, questioned his literacy and subsequently assaulted him physically.
“On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated) and couldn’t read the signs,” Dewan said in a post on X, adding that the verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical assault.
Dewan alleged that he was left bleeding and that his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident, was traumatised. He shared photographs on social media showing blood on his face and clothes, and said the incident ruined his family holiday.
He also claimed he was forced to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further, alleging that he was told he would miss his flight and lose holiday bookings worth around Rs 1.2 lakh if he refused.
Tagging the Delhi Police on X, Dewan questioned why he could not file a complaint after returning from his trip and raised concerns over the preservation of CCTV footage at the airport.
No formal complaint received so far: Police
Delhi Police on Saturday said they have not received any formal complaint in connection with the alleged assault.
“With reference to a social media post on platform X by Ankit Dewan alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport, it is clarified that no such matter has been reported to the police station either by the complainant or by the airline,” a police statement said.
Police said they became aware of the alleged incident only after it surfaced on social media, adding that appropriate legal action would be taken once a written complaint is submitted. Officials said further action would depend on the complaint and examination of available evidence, including CCTV footage.
Sources earlier said the off-duty pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru after the incident.
Pilot taken off duty, probe ordered
Air India Express said it was aware of the incident involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time.
“We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending a thorough internal investigation,” the airline said, adding that appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated based on the findings.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it has taken “serious cognisance” of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot immediately. A formal enquiry has been ordered, and reports have been sought from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the CISF, it added.or wire transmission.
(With inputs from PTI)