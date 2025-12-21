AgustaWestland sentence term done, Christian Michel released in ED case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday ordered the release of Christian Michel James in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, noting that he has already spent the maximum seven-year jail term prescribed for the offence.

The Rouse Avenue court passed the order on an application filed by James, granting him relief after recording his undertaking that he would cooperate with the trial if released. Although the Delhi HC had earlier granted him bail in the case, James could not be released due to non-verification of his bail bonds and residential address in India.

Reacting to the order, James told reporters that the decision reaffirmed his faith in India’s judicial system, saying “law has prevailed” and praising the Constitution.

He expressed hope that procedural formalities would be completed soon, especially as his passport has expired.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre, CBI and Enforcement Directorate on a plea by James challenging the India–UAE extradition treaty, claiming it cannot override the Extradition Act. The court has asked the agencies to file replies by January 9.