Court frames charges against Alka Lamba

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has framed charges against Congress leader Alka Lamba in connection with a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking implementation of women’s reservation before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed Lamba’s discharge plea and ordered charges for using criminal force against public servants, obstructing officials, disobeying lawful orders and blocking a public way.

“This court is of the considered opinion that there exists a prima facie case against the accused,” the judge said in an order dated December 19. The court noted that video footage showed Lamba instigating protesters, pushing police personnel, jumping barricades.