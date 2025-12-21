Delhi air quality remains very poor; 16 stations record severe levels

Air quality in the national capital remained a major concern on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 386, placing it in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the CPCB’s Sameer app showed that air quality at 16 monitoring stations across Delhi fell into the “severe” category, while the remaining stations reported “very poor” air quality levels.

Weather conditions added to the discomfort, with the minimum temperature settling at 9.4 degrees Celsius—1.3 degrees above the seasonal average. Humidity levels stood at 91 per cent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of moderate fog conditions during the day.