EV policy to be rolled out next year, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has prepared a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) policy, likely to roll out from the next financial year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday. She said the policy aims to curb pollution and modernise transport infrastructure.

Financial incentives, expanded charging infrastructure, and scrapping of polluting vehicles will be key measures. Gupta announced subsidies, road tax and registration fee waivers, and additional benefits for citizens exchanging old petrol or diesel vehicles for EVs.

EV adoption is a necessity, not a luxury, and sufficient time will be given to vehicle owners for transition, the Chief Minister said.