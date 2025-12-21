Over 105 flights cancelled, more than 450 services delayed due to fog at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: More than 105 flights were cancelled and over 450 services delayed due to low-visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

An official said at least 55 arrivals and 52 departures were cancelled at the airport.

According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 450 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 36 minutes for departures at the airport.